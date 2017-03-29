Chapman University welcomed Spanish musician Placido Domingo, unveiling a bronze bust in his honor on Tuesday.Domingo's voice has graced audiences around the world. The 76-year-old tenor, conductor and opera administrator has performed more than 3,800 times.Domingo was at the campus for the construction of the Musko Center for the Arts, which opened a year ago. On Tuesday, he received the highest academic honor."This is such a tremendous honor from a university that I hold in the highest esteem," Domingo said.The center's dean described Domingo as a philanthropist who loves life. Another word he used to describe the maestro was rockstar.That rockstar said he not only loves music but sports, such as football. But one passion that surpasses everything is keeping opera music alive for future generations.Domingo hopes it will one day be mandatory to learn opera in all schools."For me, the classic music should be from the very beginning for the students, for the children, to learn," he said.