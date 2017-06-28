SOCIETY

Video: Bear cools off in La Verne backyard pool

A bear took a refreshing dip in a backyard pool in La Verne on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) --
It was a hot day in La Verne on Wednesday, so a bear decided to cool off by, of course, taking a dip in a backyard pool.

The homeowners' daughter was taking out the trash around lunchtime when she came face-to-face with the bear.

She quickly retreated and then watched and filmed from a safe distance as the animal munched on some trash, scampered around the backyard and then went for a swim.

FULL VIDEO: Bear takes dip in La Verne pool

A bear decided to cool off on a hot day by taking a dip in a backyard pool in La Verne on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.



It seemed to enjoy its time in the pool, cooling off for a while, and then, after a few slippery, unsuccessful tries, hauling itself up by its front legs to an upper section of the pool. It eventually wandered off.

Homeowner Shelley Nobbs said the encounter was quite a thrill for her daughter.

"It was scary for her but she was amazed at the bear feeling so at home in our back yard," Nobbs said.
