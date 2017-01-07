VISTA L.A.

Vista LA tackles issue of gentrification in SoCal
Vista L.A. explores the gentrification phenomenon occurring in neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Orange counties. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC)
What some call progress, others call it displacement. Destruction. But no matter how you define gentrification, it changes how neighborhoods look and the lives of the people who live there.

Issues arise out of this situation which many characterize as inevitable or community enhancement. As neighborhoods are "renewed," and a new wave of residents move in, usually with a higher income, long-time residents are forced out and culture is lost.

Mayor Garcetti mentioned the Ellis Act in our show. The Ellis Act is a California law stating that landlords have the unconditional right to evict tenants to "go out of business."

For an Ellis eviction, the landlord must remove all of the units in the building from the rental market. The landlord must evict all the tenants and cannot single out one tenant (for example, with low rent) and/or remove just one unit out of several from the rental market. The Ellis Act is included in the just causes for eviction under the Rent Ordinance as Section 37.9(a)13).

Renter and Housing Resources:
Los Angeles Housing & Community Investment Department
http://hcidla.lacity.org/

Fair Housing Council of Orange County
http://www.fairhousingoc.org/landlordtenant/

Featured:
Program for Environmental and Regional Equity (PERE) at USC
http://dornsife.usc.edu/pere

Union de Vecinos (Los Angeles)
http://www.uniondevecinos.org/

Santa Ana Building Healthy Communities
http://www.sa-bhc.org/

Self Help Graphics & Art
www.selfhelpgraphics.com

Antigua Coffee House
www.facebook.com/antiguacoffeeroasters

Casa 0101 Theater
www.casa0101.org

Eastside Luv Wine Bar y Queso
www.eastsideluv.com

American Barbershop
www.americanbarbershop.com

Special Consideration:
Centro Cultural de Mexico (Santa Ana)
www.elcentroculturaldemexico.org

Centro Strategies (Los Angeles)
www.centrostrategies.com

