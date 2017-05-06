Hundreds of volunteers gathered at Carl E. Nielson Youth Park early Saturday to hold up welcome signs for people from different countries flying into Los Angeles International Airport.The signs said "Welcome" in four different languages that corresponded to the people flying into L.A."We all want the same thing - to be welcomed by new friends," said Ernest Wooden Jr, president and CEO of Discover Los Angeles.The effort is all part of a social message campaign that was launched last month and spearheaded by Discover Los Angeles.Many people around the world feel hesitant to come to the U.S. and Los Angeles after President Donald Trump's travel ban and the current political climate, according to the L.A. Tourism Board."We wanted to send a message to the world that Los Angeles was rolling out its red carpet. We're still the ideal place that you want to come visit," Wooden said.The entire welcome process was documented and will be broadcast over social media with the intent to spread awareness, acceptance and show the world there is a friend just outside their window."I know on these airplanes mothers and children and fathers that look out the airplane window and see what Los Angeles is doing (is something) they will never, ever forget," Wooden said.