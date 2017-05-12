SOCIETY

Watch Fiona the hippo grow up at the Cincinnati Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Fiona the hippo, who was born prematurely in January, grow up before your eyes. (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden/YouTube via Storyful)

Fiona the hippo was born prematurely, but now she has grown into a happy and playful internet sensation.

The staff at Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden have been caring for Fiona since she was born in January. She started out at 29 pounds and now weighs over 200.

The zoo has been carefully documenting Fiona's journey as she grows and graduates to bigger and bigger pools. In their latest update, which was shared on Thursday, Fiona explored with divers in the full-sized indoor pool. One of the next steps will be taking her to the outdoor pool, the zoo explained.


Fiona's parents, Henry and BiBi, live outside at the zoo, but Fiona will stay behind the scenes until she's ready.
