You can soon get married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas

It's all part of a new $600 wedding package at a Taco Bell on the Vegas Strip. (KABC)

LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
Wedding bells are ringing a Las Vegas Taco Bell.

It's all part of a new $600 wedding package at a Taco Bell on the Vegas Strip.

In addition to an officiated ceremony, the package comes with a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, a hot sauce packet wedding bouquet, "Just Married" t-shirts and a taco 12-pack.

You too can get married at this Taco Bell. The wedding package is available to the public starting on August 7th.

Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda were the first couple to get married at Taco Bell's Las Vegas Cantina. The pair won the all-expense paid wedding after submitting a video for the Tex-Mex chain's Love and Tacos contest.

Ryckert, who met Monda online a little more than two years ago, says their mutual love of Taco Bell sparked an instant bond.



Their big day came complete with champagne flutes filled with Twisted Freezes and a feast made up of quesadillas, Cheesy Gordita Crunches, burritos and guacamole.

They said "I do" in the restaurant's wedding chapel surrounded by friends and family.
