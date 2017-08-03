Speed boat goes up in flames on San Dimas reservoir

A speed boat was completely engulfed in flames on Puddingstone Lake near Pomona early Thursday morning.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) --
A speed boat was completely engulfed in flames as it floated on a reservoir in a San Dimas park early Thursday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 7:53 a.m. along Puddingstone Drive between Raging Waters Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.

The 20-foot speed boat was completely engulfed as it floated on the Puddingstone Reservoir at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park.

The boat did not appear to be occupied. There were no reports of any injuries.

A lifeguard boat was seen on the lake, but it did not appear to have equipment to put the fire out.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at 8:12 a.m.

The charred boat was towed from the scene. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.
