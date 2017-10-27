SPORTS

Astros' Gurriel appears to make racist gesture mocking Darvish

Yuli Gurriel addresses controversial gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. (KTRK)

By ABC7.com staff
HOUSTON (KABC) --
Yuli Gurriel started a huge second inning for the Houston Astros launching a solo home run to left field off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.



But much of the talk on social media after Game 3 of the World Series was about a gesture he made a short time after that some say was racist.

Gurriel appeared to slant his eyes in an apparent reference to Darvish's Asian heritage and used the term "Chinito." The term means Chinese in Spanish. Darvish is from Japan.

After the game Gurriel said he didn't mean to offend Darvish and noted that he played two years in Japan.

"I didn't want to offend anybody," he said through a translator in a lockerroom interview. "I didn't want to offend him or nobody in Japan. I have a lot of respect, I play in Japan."

"In Cuba we call everybody who is from Asia, Chino. We don't call them Japanese or Chinese. We call them Chino."

Astros manager A.J. Hinch responds to controversial gesture from Yuli Gurriel.



After the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he was made aware of the gesture.

"I know he's remorseful," Hinch said.
