City of Hope doctor gets teen cancer patient tickets to World Series

When 16-year-old Julian Palacios was preparing for a bone marrow transplant a few months ago, his only question was whether or not he'd be well enough attend the World Series. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When 16-year-old Julian Palacios -- a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan -- was preparing for a bone marrow transplant a few months ago, his only question was whether or not he'd be well enough attend the World Series.

He was certain the Dodgers would make it this year.

"He said, 'Oh, they're going to make it and I'm going to be in the game, in one of the games,'" said Dr. Joseph Rosenthal, Chair of Pediatrics at City of Hope in Duarte.

Palacios was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was 10. It was in remission but it came back earlier this year, prompting the transplant.

Rosenthal said his patient is not a typical teenager and has kept a great attitude throughout his hospital stay, all while looking forward to the World Series.

"I just knew this was their year. They had great pitching, great bullpen," said Palacios.

Rosenthal wanted to make sure Palacios made it to the World Series, so he enlisted the help of a social worker and Dr. Stephen Forman. They got in a touch with former patient Craig Pollard, who donated the tickets.

"I couldn't even sleep last night. It was like being a kid again and going to Disneyland for the first time," Palacios told Eyewitness News.

The teen is attending Game 2 with his uncle. They've always talked about watching a World Series game to cheer on the Dodgers.

The Bakersfield resident returns home on Friday and said he's looking forward to going back to school. He plans on becoming an engineer. But tonight, he's at Dodger Stadium.

"I just want to thank them and tell them I just can't thank them for this opportunity -- only once in 29-year opportunity," Palacios said.

Palacios hopes to meet the team one day, including his favorite player, Clayton Kershaw.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
