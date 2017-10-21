EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Banc of California Stadium is taking shape where the LA Sports Arena once stood.
The new 22,000-seat venue will hold soccer fans next season cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club, Major League Soccer's newest team.
President and co-owner Tom Penn says their vision is to unite the city through the game and "that became possible when we were able to secure the 98-year ground lease of this property, because what better place to bring this diverse community together around their love of sport than here in Exposition Park."
Construction of the privately financed stadium is providing 1,200 construction jobs.
It's the first of two major projects in Exposition Park.
Next year, crews will break ground on The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by film director George Lucas.
Museum president Don Bacigalupi says this was the ideal location.
"To be in the company of more than 100 schools in the area, one of the nation's leading universities, three world-class institutions are here and the sports and entertainment facilities are unparalleled. We are thrilled to be a part of the 21st century of Exposition Park in Los Angeles" Bacigalupi said.
The new museum and stadium are part of a 25-year master plan, to complement the park's other tenants including The California Science Center and the 94-year-old Memorial Coliseum.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas noted "there's a lot of history in this park. There's a lot of civic consciousness in this park and there's a lot more that's coming."
The stadium will be home to not only the LAFC, but concerts and festivals as well when it opens in spring 2018.