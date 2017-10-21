SPORTS

Exposition Park welcoming new soccer stadium, Lucas museum

EMBED </>More Videos

The Banc of California Stadium, which will host the new Los Angeles Football Club in its first season, is taking shape in Exposition Park. (KABC)

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Banc of California Stadium is taking shape where the LA Sports Arena once stood.

The new 22,000-seat venue will hold soccer fans next season cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club, Major League Soccer's newest team.

President and co-owner Tom Penn says their vision is to unite the city through the game and "that became possible when we were able to secure the 98-year ground lease of this property, because what better place to bring this diverse community together around their love of sport than here in Exposition Park."

Construction of the privately financed stadium is providing 1,200 construction jobs.

It's the first of two major projects in Exposition Park.

Next year, crews will break ground on The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, founded by film director George Lucas.

Museum president Don Bacigalupi says this was the ideal location.

"To be in the company of more than 100 schools in the area, one of the nation's leading universities, three world-class institutions are here and the sports and entertainment facilities are unparalleled. We are thrilled to be a part of the 21st century of Exposition Park in Los Angeles" Bacigalupi said.

The new museum and stadium are part of a 25-year master plan, to complement the park's other tenants including The California Science Center and the 94-year-old Memorial Coliseum.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas noted "there's a lot of history in this park. There's a lot of civic consciousness in this park and there's a lot more that's coming."

The stadium will be home to not only the LAFC, but concerts and festivals as well when it opens in spring 2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssoccerreal estate developmentLos AngelesExposition ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Petitions: Bring back Vin Scully for World Series games
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
More Sports
Top Stories
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
Vehicles, condo unit burn at building in Valley Village
Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations
Fire erupts at commercial buildings in Orange
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK records
Groups protest Steve Bannon during GOP convention speech in OC
Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson
Show More
Slain Palmdale boy had BB lodged in his groin area, nurse testifies
Woman charged in DUI death of Santa Clarita mother
Jim Carrey to testify in wrongful-death suit
Wildlife officials conduct largest animal-smuggling crackdown in LA history
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
More News
Top Video
Fire erupts at commercial buildings in Orange
Series of suspicious fires in NoHo put police on high alert
Jim Carrey to testify in wrongful-death suit
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
More Video