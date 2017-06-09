SPORTS

Girls youth soccer team cuts hair to honor disqualified teammate

Mili Hernandez, front, second from left, and her teammates take a picture after cutting their hair short at Norris Middle School on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Omaha. (Omaha World-Herald)

After the controversial disqualification of 8-year-old soccer player Mili Hernandez because tournament officials thought she was a boy, her teammates decided to honor her by cutting their hair short.


Nine of Mili's teammates on the Azzurri Cachorros Chicas cut their hair following practice on Thursday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Teammates Erika Ortez, 10, and Hailey Valdiva, 11, were happy to cut six and 12 inches of hair in support of Mili.

Mili's story garnered national attention and led to tremendous support on social media. Soccer superstars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm both offered encouragements for Mili to continue to be herself.
