Heading to the World Series? Here are a few tips

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's time for Dodgers World Series baseball. If you're one of the lucky fans heading to Game 1 Tuesday at Dodger Stadium there's a few things you should know.
First tip: Bring sunscreen.
The forecast is calling for a high of 102 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, making it likely to be the hottest World Series ever.
Parking also won't be easy or cheap. Signs are already up around Elysian Park prohibiting parking on game days.
Stadium parking opens at 2:15 p.m., but no tailgating is allowed in the lots.
Bags and coolers are allowed inside the stadium, but they need to be 16x16x8 inches or smaller.
You might want to bring plenty of money, or at least a credit card or two. Besides pricey parking, merchandise and food will be expensive. Which is not surprising, considering game tickets are running from $1,000 up to $15,000 on the secondary market.
Game 1 against the Astros starts at 5:09 p.m.