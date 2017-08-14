The Los Angeles Chargers' first preseason game is in the books, and fans showed up in droves to the StubHub Center and created an electric atmosphere like no other.The Chargers lost to the Seattle Seahawks 48-17, but one thing the team did win over -- the fans. Excited Angelenos filled up the stadium bright and early to cheer on their team.Many former Charger greats also attended, including LaDainian Tomlinson, who was just inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend.The Chargers scored on their opening possession with a solid pass by Philip Rivers. Unfortunately, the game did not go as the Chargers had hoped.The Chargers take on the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 20 at StubHub Center.