SPORTS

LA Derby Dolls looking for funds to keep skating
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Los Angeles Derby Dolls roller derby team is in danger of canceling its 2017 schedule unless it can raise enough funds to bring its building up to code. (KABC)

By
EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The queens of Los Angeles roller derby - the Derby Dolls - are skating into trouble.

Their bout for Saturday has been canceled and their whole schedule is in jeopardy.

This off-track battle is all about Los Angeles city codes. They have been working to get their building up to code since they moved in, but the warehouse fire tragedy in Oakland has increased the pressure.

"We have been in a long process with the city for about two years, since we moved to our El Sereno location," said Derby Doll member Oblivienne Westwood. "In that time we've been working with them to file variances and bring everything up to code for our facility."

It won't be cheap. They estimate they need about $120,000.

The Derby Dolls can still practice at their El Sereno facility, but they can't hold paid events. That's a big problem when you're a nonprofit. That's how they generate all the funds to pay their bills.

The Dolls have launched a GoFundMe page for the public to help them reach their goal and it has raised more than $13,000 so far.
Related Topics:
sportsfundraisernonprofitwomen athletesEl SerenoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
P.J. Fleck named Minnesota coach: 'I am here to change the culture'
Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizes for making racially charged joke
Sources: Cavs, Hawks hope Kyle Korver trade done by Saturday
Doc Rivers vows?to?reduce Clippers' technical fouls
More Sports
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
Consumer Reports rates space heaters for safety, effectiveness
Jeff Bridges honored with handprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre
LAX security increased following Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
Judge denies bail for Chicago Facebook Live torture suspects
Apple Valley dad arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-yr-old son
Show More
17-year murder case in Palmdale remains unsolved
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Remains of newborn baby found in Riverside field
El Monte chase suspects damage dozen cars while trying to flee
Suspect in Oxnard woman's murder arrested
More News
Top Video
LAX security increased following Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
Consumer Reports rates space heaters for safety, effectiveness
Colton man severely burned after mistake sparks house fire
More Video