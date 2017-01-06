LA Derby Dolls looking for funds to keep skating

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The queens of Los Angeles roller derby - the Derby Dolls - are skating into trouble.
Their bout for Saturday has been canceled and their whole schedule is in jeopardy.
This off-track battle is all about Los Angeles city codes. They have been working to get their building up to code since they moved in, but the warehouse fire tragedy in Oakland has increased the pressure.
"We have been in a long process with the city for about two years, since we moved to our El Sereno location," said Derby Doll member Oblivienne Westwood. "In that time we've been working with them to file variances and bring everything up to code for our facility."
It won't be cheap. They estimate they need about $120,000.
The Derby Dolls can still practice at their El Sereno facility, but they can't hold paid events. That's a big problem when you're a nonprofit. That's how they generate all the funds to pay their bills.
The Dolls have launched a GoFundMe page for the public to help them reach their goal and it has raised more than $13,000 so far.