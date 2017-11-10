LOS ANGELES (KABC) --UCLA freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill remained under house arrest Friday in Hangzhou, while the rest of their team gets ready for the basketball game in Shanghai.
But the men could be flying back home with the rest of the team after the game this weekend, ESPN reported. The three Bruins were arrested in the country on suspicion of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store next to their hotel.
Chinese law is very strict on shoplifting, and the three men could be stuck there for months as the legal process plays out.
But unconfirmed reports indicate UCLA officials may be working to get the young men released sooner.
The Bruins will face off against Georgia Tech in their season opener.