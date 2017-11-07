LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers star point guard Lonzo Ball, and two other UCLA basketball players were arrested in China, according to ESPN.Ball, freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested on shoplifting charges, a source told ESPN. The arrests come just days before the season opener against Georgia Tech.They're accused of stealing from a Louis Vuitton store located right next to the team's hotel.UCLA Athletics released the following statement:Nearly 20 police officers came to the Hyatt Hangzhou at approximately 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and spoke to multiple players from both Georgia Tech and UCLA, a source told ESPN.The players, according to the source, were kept in a room for hours and not allowed to speak to any of the coaches.Hours later, the Georgia Tech players were allowed to leave the room, and the UCLA players were seen getting into a police vehicle around 1 p.m. local time, according to the source.The two teams are scheduled to open their season against each other Friday in Shanghai.