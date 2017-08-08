SPORTS

New Chargers, Rams stadium renderings reveal details inside arena

New renderings have been unveiled for the new NFL stadium in Inglewood for the L.A. Chargers and the L.A. Rams. Get a sneak peek! (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
New renderings have been unveiled for the new NFL stadium in Inglewood for the L.A. Chargers and the L.A. Rams.

The updated renderings show the inside of the 70,000-seat facility, which is being described as a state-of-the-art, year-round sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and all of Southern California.

The first potential suite owners and sponsors are getting a closer look at the stadium suites at the new 20,000-square-foot premiere center in Playa Vista, housing a sprawling model of the project, floor-to-ceiling curved video boards, stadium seats plus tablets offering a walk-through of each of the seven suites available.

The L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park is slated to come to Inglewood in 2020.

The latest renderings can be seen on www.lased.com.

