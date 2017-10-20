SPORTS

Dodger fans launch petitions to bring back Vin Scully to call World Series games

Vin Scully speaks during his induction into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dodger fans have launched petitions to bring Vin Scully out of retirement to announce the World Series.

At least two petitions have surfaced, saying fans would love to have the "Voice of the Dodgers" back to call the World Series games in Los Angeles.

MORE: World Series 2017 ticket prices soar in seller's market

"It would be fitting to have Vin Scully come back to call the game in Los Angeles for one last series," a fan wrote in one of the petitions, which was posted on gopetition.com.

The gopetition.com petition was launched on Friday and had 225 signatures by 1:15 p.m. Another petition, which was posted on thepetitionsite.com, had 120 supporters.

After Thursday's game, Scully's daughter tweeted a family photo, celebrating the Dodgers' win to clinch a spot in the World Series.


As of now, however, it appears Scully does not have plans to end his retirement any time soon.

The Dodgers public relations team released a statement saying the legendary announcer will not return to call any World Series games, but he will be in attendance.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesHouston AstrosMLBbaseballworld seriesu.s. & worldLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Vin Scully calls one more at-bat - for Jimmy Kimmel
Vin Scully honored in pregame ceremony at Dodger Stadium
SPORTS
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
Dodger fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
More Sports
Top Stories
Gunshot wounds found on bodies identified as missing hikers in Joshua Tree
World Series 2017: Ticket prices soar in seller's market
Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot
Teen thwarts attempted kidnapping in Twentynine Palms
Authorities seek suspect in fatal Stanton hit-and-run
Dodger fans celebrate all over LA as team heads to World Series
George W. Bush speaks against bigotry, white supremacy
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles home burglarized
Show More
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Older couples unable to escape wildfires embrace a last time
Selena to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Man violently beaten during home invasion in Sun Valley
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos