Serena Williams revealed on social media that she will be having a baby.The tennis champ posted a selfie on Snapchat Wednesday with the caption "20 weeks." She posed for the picture in a yellow one-piece bathing suit that appeared to show a baby bump."I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," a representative for Williams confirmed.Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.This is the first child for the 35-year-old athlete.