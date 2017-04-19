SPORTS

Serena Williams is pregnant with first child, rep confirms

United States' Serena Williams covers her face after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, (AP)

Serena Williams revealed on social media that she will be having a baby.

The tennis champ posted a selfie on Snapchat Wednesday with the caption "20 weeks." She posed for the picture in a yellow one-piece bathing suit that appeared to show a baby bump.

"I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," a representative for Williams confirmed.

Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.

This is the first child for the 35-year-old athlete.
