SPORTS

Simone Biles' Super Bowl photo with Shaquille O'Neal reaches new viral heights

Simone Biles and Shaquille O'Neal at Super Bowl LI. (Simone_Biles/Twitter)

Super Bowl LI was one of the most memorable in recent history, with the New England Patriots' late comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons. But one moment captured between Simone Biles and Shaquille O'Neal at the game will stand tall in sports fans' memories.

The 4-foot-9-inch Olympic gymnast shared an image of her standing with NBA legend Shaq, who stands at a whopping 7-foot-1-inch tall.

Biles' photo was retweeted over 50,000 times, with some social media users offering their humorous thoughts on the significant height difference between the two athletes.


Biles won four gold medals and was a member of the "Final Five" U.S.A. gymnastics team at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics. Shaquille O'Neal is best known for being an NBA Hall of Famer, an analyst on the television program Inside the NBA and also for being really, really tall.
