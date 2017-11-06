SPORTS

Vin Scully on anthem protests: 'I will never watch another NFL game'

Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is taking a stand against the NFL national anthem protests.

Scully said that he "will never watch another NFL game" because he's so disappointed by the protests and he has "overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war."

The former announcer made the comments at an event in Pasadena over the weekend.

Scully said he used to look forward to football games on Sundays, but because he has overwhelming respect for military -- he can't stand to watch the player protests.

The legendary announcer briefly served in the Navy before he began his broadcasting career.
