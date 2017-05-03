SPORTS

Vin Scully to be inducted into Los Angeles Dodgers' Ring of Honor

Vin Scully is honored before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully will be back at Dodger Stadium Wednesday evening as he is inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers' Ring of Honor.

The ceremony for the hall of fame broadcaster will be held before the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants.

The first 40,000 fans in attendance will get a commemorative microphone statue.

MORE: Vin Scully calls one more at-bat for Jimmy Kimmel

Other Dodger greats in the ring of honor include Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson, Tommy Lasorda, Don Drysdale, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Junior Gilliam, Duke Snider, Don Sutton and Walter Alston.

Scully retired following the 2016 season after calling Dodger games for 67 years.

PHOTOS: Dodgers win Vin Scully's last home game with walkoff HR
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersradiotelevisionbaseballMLB
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Congressional resolution introduced to honor Vin Scully
Vin Scully calls one more at-bat - for Jimmy Kimmel
Vin Scully, other notable figures given Medal of Freedom
Vin Scully honored by SoCal Broadcasters Association
SPORTS
Orioles player gets standing ovation after racial taunts in previous game
Angels, Mariners look for length from starters
Dodgers' Bellinger looks to extend hot streak vs. Giants
Pujols comes through in 11th as Angels beat Mariners 6-4
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in car shot to death in Norwalk
Sharks spotted at 4 Orange County beaches in 1 week
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Anza
3 dead, 9 injured in Massachusetts auto auction crash
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store
Man honors plumber friend by flushing ashes down toilets
Bay Area woman fatally shot after approaching car in San Bernardino
Show More
State charges still possible for officers in Alton Sterling shooting
Dad of West Hills teen filmed being beaten on Snapchat files lawsuit
Obama, celebs support Kimmel after son's health scare
Orioles player gets standing ovation after racial taunts in previous game
Cheech Marin to open Chicano art center in Riverside
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos