Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully will be back at Dodger Stadium Wednesday evening as he is inducted into the Los Angeles Dodgers' Ring of Honor.The ceremony for the hall of fame broadcaster will be held before the first pitch against the San Francisco Giants.The first 40,000 fans in attendance will get a commemorative microphone statue.Other Dodger greats in the ring of honor include Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson, Tommy Lasorda, Don Drysdale, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Junior Gilliam, Duke Snider, Don Sutton and Walter Alston.Scully retired following the 2016 season after calling Dodger games for 67 years.