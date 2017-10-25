LOS ANGELES DODGERS

World Series seats at Dodger Stadium: Which tickets offer fans best value?

Seats to the World Series games are undoubtedly the hottest tickets in town. Jessica Erskine from StubHub explains which tickets offer fans the best value. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Seats to the World Series games are undoubtedly the hottest tickets in town. Jessica Erskine from StubHub explains which tickets offer fans the best value.

Erskine says tickets at Dodger Stadium are going for anywhere between $450 and $15,000.

As for the best value, Erskine pointed to the bleachers.

"The bleachers are actually the best value, because you are low close to the game, great view. You can catch a fly ball and home run, whether it's Chris Taylor's or Justin Turner's, and be part of the action," she said.

She added that StubHub's app can help you find the best value, and you can narrow the search by choosing the specific section you want to be in.

Game 2 starts at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

For complete coverage of the Los Angeles Dodgers, visit abc7.com/dodgers.
