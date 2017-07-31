Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline

Today, the #Dodgers acquired Yu Darvish from the Rangers in exchange for minor leaguers Willie Calhoun, Brandon Davis and AJ Alexy. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 31, 2017

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired the highly coveted starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers.The move came right at the trade deadline.While the Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 74-31, the team is awaiting the return of ace Clayton Kershaw, who remains on the disabled list with a back injury.Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season, his worst in five years in the majors.The Dodgers also picked up some bullpen help at the trade deadline, acquiring former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star reliever Tony Watson.The 32-year-old Watson is 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 47 games for the Pirates this season. Watson also has 10 saves after beginning the season as Pittsburgh's closer but was removed in favor of Felipe Rivero after blowing consecutive save opportunities in Baltimore in June.Watson was an All-Star in 2014 while serving as a setup man for Mark Melancon. Watson, who will become a free agent in December, is also highly durable. He's made 450 appearances since making his major league debut in 2011.