Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline

Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish, of Japan, leans on the dugout rail during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 28, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired the highly coveted starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers.


The move came right at the trade deadline.

While the Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 74-31, the team is awaiting the return of ace Clayton Kershaw, who remains on the disabled list with a back injury.

Darvish is 6-9 with a 4.01 ERA this season, his worst in five years in the majors.

The Dodgers also picked up some bullpen help at the trade deadline, acquiring former Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star reliever Tony Watson.

The 32-year-old Watson is 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA in 47 games for the Pirates this season. Watson also has 10 saves after beginning the season as Pittsburgh's closer but was removed in favor of Felipe Rivero after blowing consecutive save opportunities in Baltimore in June.

Watson was an All-Star in 2014 while serving as a setup man for Mark Melancon. Watson, who will become a free agent in December, is also highly durable. He's made 450 appearances since making his major league debut in 2011.

ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
