OC student, 14, arrested for online threats that triggered increased security at 4 schools

Increased security is in place at four Orange County high schools after threats of violence were made online. (KABC)

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for making criminal threats involving four Orange County high schools.

The suspect is a freshman at Western High School and Anaheim resident who was going to be booked at juvenile hall for allegedly making criminal threats, police said.

Police believe the threats were not credible.

"The investigation has not revealed the student had the actual means or capability to carry out the threats and the schools are considered safe and secure," the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement released Tuesday night.

Still, security was stepped up this week at the four Orange County high schools named in the online postings: Magnolia, Western, Cypress and Buena Park

The threats made on Snapchat and Instagram were discovered Sunday night and warned of school shootings this Friday.

The postings warned "essentially that there would be a lockdown at the schools, somebody would come by and possibly inflict violence on the schools," said Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department.

Wyatt added: "We've been having this ongoing investigation. So far there's nothing substantiated to indicate the threat is credible at this time."

Buena Park High School is in the Fullerton Joint Union High School District. The three other schools are in the Anaheim Union School District, which issued a statement: "Law enforcement's presence, and our staff's vigilance, sends the message that we keep our campuses and our students safe, and it unwise to make threats against us, even in jest."

"It's not a joke, it's not funny, no matter what your intent is, it is a crime, and we will prosecute you if we identify the person responsible for this."

The Buena Park School District, which does not have any schools which were mentioned in the threats, also sent out a robocall to parents indicating officials were aware of the threats, law enforcement is investigating them and the district is working with police to ensure students are safe.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Buena Park High School is not part of the Buena Park School District.
