TECHNOLOGY

General Electric, Southern California Edison unveil world's 1st hybrid electric gas turbine

EMBED </>More News Videos

General Electric and Southern California Edison unveiled the world's first hybrid electric gas turbine in Norwalk. (KABC)

By
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
General Electric and Southern California Edison joined forces to debut new green technology in Norwalk which aims to reduce greenhouse gases.

The first of its kind hybrid power plant combines two energy sources - gas turbine and battery power - to run a facility much like a hybrid car.

"First we draw on the battery and then if we need to we draw on the gas," Southern California Edison President Ron Nichols said. "If we don't have to drive too far, then we don't have to use any gas at all."

The utility said the technology will help reduce greenhouse gases and other emissions.

"We believe that this combination is going to reduce startups that burn more fuel, startups that cause emissions, by 50 percent," Nichols said.

Southern California Edison said its customers will benefit from the new technology.

"They're probably not going to see an instant difference on their bill, but collectively, as we do more and more of these changes, it will be lower cost than it would have been otherwise," Nichols explained.

General Electric said the facility basically acts as a giant cellphone charger.

"You take your phone, you take 120 volts AC and make roughly four volts DC to charge your one cell," Shanon Kolasienski with General Electric explained. "And we're trying to charge 18,432 cells."

Air quality experts said the massive gas leak at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon facility highlighted the need for this kind of technology.

"The importance of having alternatives and supplemental supplies to meet our energy needs while maintaining environmental safeguards," said Jill Whynot, the deputy executive officer of operations for the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The hybrid electric-gas turbine in Norwalk was one of two plants already operating in Southern California since late March.
Related Topics:
technologygreenhouse gasnatural gasgas fumeselectricgeneral electricalternative energyenvironmentair qualityscienceNorwalkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
NES Classic mini console discontinued
Container in Grand Park connects people across the world
Tustin police outfit cruisers with GPS tag launchers for chases
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
More Technology
Top Stories
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
$50K reward offered in 'national search' for 'Facebook killer'
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
Van Nuys high school teacher receives $2,500 grant
Man shot outside LAPD 77th St. station
Show More
Sen. Kamala Harris visits troops, refugee camp in Middle East
Deadly citrus disease detected in OC
Gary Sinise honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame
4 LA County social workers plead not guilty in death of 8-year-old boy
North Park Elementary resumes classes week after deadly shooting
More News
Top Video
Demonstrators protest LA sheriff's stance on 'sanctuary state' bill
Van Nuys high school teacher receives $2,500 grant
Musician uses talent as therapy for LA cancer patients
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
More Video