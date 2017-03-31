EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1760989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire truck fell over the side of the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass as the road gave way. Firefighters had already evacuated the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

A portion of the southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana is expected to be shutdown throughout the weekend, which officials warn may heavily affect plans for commuters in the area.It's not a sign drivers want to see, but it's one folks on the 15 Freeway won't want to miss: a warning about the 55-hour closure of the southbound side of the 15, just below the Cajon Pass.Caltrans spokesperson Terri Kasinga said the closure has the potential to jam traffic for miles and make for delays of more than two hours.The reason for the closure is to install a brand new culvert at the Duncan Canyon Road exit. The storm drainage system will help water flow from the east side of the freeway to the west side."Everywhere in that area could become a flood plain. We saw it happen in the Cajon Pass, where the lanes collapsed and a fire truck went down with it, so this project is to add new drainage to that facility, and it's needed," Kasinga explained.The San Bernardino County fire engine that fell off the side of the 15 Freeway as the road gave way because of severe flooding on Feb. 17 was a sight many would not forget.The closure will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and should reopen Monday at about 4 a.m., according to Caltrans officials. A closure of the northbound lanes is scheduled for next week.