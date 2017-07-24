TRAFFIC

2 children remain hospitalized after Agua Dulce crash that killed 3 family members

EMBED </>More Videos

An 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, days three of their family members were fatally injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --
An 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, days after three of their family members were killed in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce.

Karen Adams, 37, and two of her children - 1-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Crawford and 8-year-old Keion Lee Jones - died after being transported to hospitals. Keion's twin sister and a 14-year-old cousin were critically injured in the collision.

"It's hard to make sense. You say 'Why?' You'll never know why. Only that man up there knows why," said Johnny Jones, the twins' father. "So I try not to question that. I try not to even ask why, because I don't know what's in God's plan."

Jones said the two 8-year-olds, Kimora and Keion, were inseparable.

The fatal crash happened Thursday morning on the northbound 14 Freeway near Red Rover Mine Road. According to investigators, Adams was driving an SUV when it hit an embankment and overturned several times. One-year-old Kaitlyn was ejected from the vehicle.

"They lost their mom. I lost my son," Jones said. "She lost her sister. That's a tragedy."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the three funerals and for the survivors' extensive medical bills.

Meanwhile, Jones is facing the challenge of telling young Kimora that most of her immediate family is gone.

"She knows that her brother is not here but she doesn't know that her mom's not," Jones said, "and that's a problem because she keeps asking me for her mom."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentcar crashfreewayroad closuretraffic delayAgua DulceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Infant, 8-year-old killed in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce
TRAFFIC
South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break
Infant, 8-year-old killed in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce
1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
More Traffic
Top Stories
Food cart overturned in Hollywood confrontation
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
Downtown Disney: 3 stores to be replaced by restaurants
Tequila was flowing like water in Hollywood
Ex-Sheriff Lee Baca asks to remain free during appeals
Bagel resulted in positive drug test, attorney says
Show More
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
Durst former friend testifies about unprovoked attack
3-year-old found on street in North Hills reunited with dad
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
World's largest firefighting air tanker arrives in SoCal
More News
Top Video
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
Durst former friend testifies about unprovoked attack
More Video