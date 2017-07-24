<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2247430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

An 8-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, days three of their family members were fatally injured in a crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce. (KABC)