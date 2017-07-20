A 1-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were killed, while three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said.Authorities said the accident involving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Sierra Highway/Red Rover Mine Road exit.For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right and collided with the dirt embankment. The Trailblazer overturned several times, and a 1-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR to a small child who was placed into the helicopter to be taken to a hospital.According to CHP, the 1-year-old was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died. An 8-year-old boy also died at the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash.The driver, a 37-year-old woman identified as Karen Adams, and two other passengers -- another 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy -- remained hospitalized with major injuries, police said.All northbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the wreck. Lanes began to reopen shortly before 8 a.m.The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.