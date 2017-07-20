TRAFFIC

Infant, 8-year-old killed, 3 others injured in 14 Fwy crash in Agua Dulce

EMBED </>More Videos

A 1-year-old girl was killed and four others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 1-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were killed, while three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash on the 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce on Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities said the accident involving a black Chevrolet Trailblazer occurred around 6:20 a.m. near the Sierra Highway/Red Rover Mine Road exit.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered to the right and collided with the dirt embankment. The Trailblazer overturned several times, and a 1-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said.

Emergency personnel were seen administering CPR to a small child who was placed into the helicopter to be taken to a hospital.

According to CHP, the 1-year-old was rushed to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she died. An 8-year-old boy also died at the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman identified as Karen Adams, and two other passengers -- another 8-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy -- remained hospitalized with major injuries, police said.

All northbound lanes were temporarily closed due to the wreck. Lanes began to reopen shortly before 8 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar accidentcar crashfreewayroad closuretraffic delayAgua DulceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
1 injured in 5 Fwy crash in Commerce; lanes back open
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Couple outraged over $900 Uber bill
Teen shot in head during deadly PA road rage incident
More Traffic
Top Stories
7 injured after car crashes into Valley Glen Starbucks
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Pets of the Week: Terrier mixes Izzy and Buster
Former LA sheriff' Lee Baca denied bond pending appeal
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
6.7 earthquake strikes near Turkey, Greek islands
Michael Oher of 'The Blind Side' released from Panthers
2011 fatal distracted driving case overturned; defendant on probation
Show More
8,000 people from all over the world become US citizens in LA
Music teacher charged with lewd acts on 2 young students
Shooting near South LA liquor store leaves 1 man dead
Baby dies in hot car during mom's hair appointment
Ryan Seacrest to host 'American Idol' on ABC
More News
Top Video
O.J. Simpson granted parole for 2007 armed robbery
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies at 41
Pets of the Week: Terrier mixes Izzy and Buster
Former LA sheriff' Lee Baca denied bond pending appeal
More Video