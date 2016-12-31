GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) --The 5 Freeway has re-opened after being shut down through the Grapevine due to snow, according to authorities.
California Highway Patrol said the freeway was re-opened and that officers were escorting drivers northbound at Parker Road in Gorman and southbound at Laval road.
Officials closed the freeway at about 7 p.m. due to snowy conditions.
