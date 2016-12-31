TRAFFIC

5 Freeway re-opens after shutting down through Grapevine due to snow

By ABC7.com staff
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) --
The 5 Freeway has re-opened after being shut down through the Grapevine due to snow, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol said the freeway was re-opened and that officers were escorting drivers northbound at Parker Road in Gorman and southbound at Laval road.

Officials closed the freeway at about 7 p.m. due to snowy conditions.

You can find the latest traffic information at abc7.com/traffic.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
trafficsnowcaltransCHProad closureI-5GormanLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Car plummets from overpass onto 110 in downtown LA
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
Crashes, flooding snarl commute as storm moves across SoCal
California ranked worst state for drivers by study
More Traffic
Top Stories
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Another round of rain move through SoCal on NYE
LAPD increases security in DTLA on NYE after Istanbul attack
LA Sparks players were next door to nightclub during Istanbul attack
VIDEO: Dramatic water rescue of man in Burbank
Swarm of 100 small earthquakes hits near California-Mexico border
Istanbul Attack: Shooter dressed as Santa Claus kills at least 39 in Turkey nightclub
Show More
San Bernardino County deputy arrested for sex with teen Explorer Scout
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed in encounter
Sutter Brown, Calfornia's 'first dog,' has died at 13
21 rescued after Knott's Berry Farm ride stops midway
Family describes scene after man killed when truck crashes into home
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos