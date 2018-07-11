TRAFFIC

Big Blue Bus partners with Lyft for new deal in Santa Monica

The deal gives 50-cent rides for seniors and people with disabilities.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Big Blue Bus in Santa Monica is partnering with Lyft.


The deal gives 50-cent rides for seniors and people with disabilities.

The new service is called MODE, Mobility On-Demand Every Day. The city says the deal addresses issues with Dial-A-Ride, where members encountered challenges booking a ride during rush hour.

Riders will get more payment options through their smartphone. Non-smartphone uses can call the MODE Call Center to book on-demand trips. Users can also get access to select medical centers outside Santa Monica's service area.

Hours of operation, weekend shopping trips and the ability to make a reservation will remain the same as Dial-A-Ride. Early registrants have already started taking Lyft rides as of June 1.

To learn more about the MODE program, visit bigbluebus.com/mode.
