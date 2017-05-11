  • BREAKING NEWS Helicopter crew rescues horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks - WATCH LIVE
Large sinkhole shuts down Santa Clarita road

Crews were busy on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday fixing a large sinkhole that formed on the southbound side of the street after a 14-inch water main break. (KABC)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews were busy on Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita Thursday fixing a large sinkhole that formed on the southbound side of the street after a 14-inch water main break.

It happened shortly after noon near the Newhall Ranch intersection.

Sheriff's deputies said it started as a bump on the road. Water started pouring out and within an hour the asphalt caved in, creating a large sinkhole.

Valencia Water Utility crews shut off the water flow and are now fixing the damage. There was no immediate word on how many water customers were affected.

The road wasn't expected to reopen until Friday.
