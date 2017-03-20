TRAFFIC

New, long-awaited express toll lanes open up on 91 Freeway in Corona

EMBED </>More News Videos

New express toll lanes opened up Monday morning on each direction of the 91 Freeway in Corona, a stretch of highway dubbed as the "The Corona Crawl." (KABC)

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
New express toll lanes opened up Monday morning on both sides of the 91 Freeway in Corona, a stretch of highway dubbed as the "The Corona Crawl."

Two toll lanes in each direction and one general purpose lane were added to the freeway. The long-awaited fix for the traffic nightmare began in 2014 with the intent to ease the congested commute.

With nearly 300,000 people who travel the stretch each day, it's not going to make traffic disappear, but the hope is that it's alleviated.

Carpoolers of three and more can still use the lanes for free, except during peak times on the eastbound lanes. Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m., carpoolers who want to use the express lanes will then be charged a 50 percent-reduced rate.

All that is needed to use the toll lanes is a transponder. For more information, visit: sr91project.info/tolled-express-lanes.
Related Topics:
trafficfreewayroad closuretoll roadtraffic delaycommutingCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Toll lanes to open on 91 Fwy Monday morning in Corona
Toll lanes to open on each side of 91 Fwy in Corona next week
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
Semi-truck crash shuts down SB 215 Fwy in Riverside
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect dead after opening fire at sheriff's station in Temple City
FBI investigating links between Russia, Trump campaign, Comey says
Teen to give most of $500,000 lottery prize to parents
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives' star's car, police say
Suspect injured in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade visits ABC7
Show More
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
President of Uber leaves after 6 months on job
Ready for the 'Dancing' premiere? The celebs are!
Happy Day of Happiness!
UCLA advances to Sweet 16 in 79-67 win over Cincinnati
More News
Top Video
2 in custody in Van Nuys after suspects shoot at officers
Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade visits ABC7
Burned bodies found in 'Real Housewives' star's car, police say
Family holds vigil for man killed in Anaheim hit-and-run
More Video