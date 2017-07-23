TRAFFIC

South LA streets flooded due to 24-inch water main break

EMBED </>More Videos

A water main break in South Los Angeles caused major street flooding problems Sunday morning. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A water main break in South Los Angeles caused major street flooding problems Sunday morning.

The 24-inch pipe burst near Manchester Boulevard and Hoover Street at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The break led to water gushing from sidewalk to sidewalk, turning streets into rivers. The mess was also reaching the 110 Freeway nearby.

One lane of Manchester Boulevard was closed as crews worked to shut off the water.

Transportation workers were at the scene handling traffic. Delays were expected throughout the morning.
