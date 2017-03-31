TRAFFIC

Video shows deadly Houston tollbooth crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the moment of a deadly crash at a toll booth in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
Disturbing new video shows the moment a speeding truck caused a deadly chain-reaction crash overnight at a Houston tollbooth.

Investigators said the driver of a white Dodge Durango that smashed into a Buick at high speed appeared to have had a medical issue.

The driver of the Buick was killed when the crash sent their vehicle into the back of a pickup truck on the West Sam Houston Tollway.

The Buick was nearly indistinguishable after the violent crash left a trail of shattered glass and twisted metal around the tollbooth where the three vehicles were stopped overnight.

RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly crash on West Sam Houston Tollway
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the aftermath of a deadly toll booth crash in Houston


Authorities said a truck with a small utility trailer was paying a toll when a brown Buick pulled up behind it.

While the driver of the Buick was waiting to pay the toll, the Dodge slammed into the back of it, pushing the vehicle into the back of the pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Their condition was not released by officials. The pickup truck driver was shaken, but not injured, according to authorities.

The woman who was working in the tollbooth when the crash happened was treated for a minor injury, investigators said.

PHOTOS: Deadly crash under investigation on West Sam Houston Tollway

Earlier in the evening, investigators said the driver of the Dodge was moving erratically at a high rate of speed as it approached the Central Plaza in the EZ Tag lane.

That's when officials said the Dodge crossed over all lanes and hit the back of the Buick sedan. As a result of their investigation, deputies said the driver of the Dodge would not be charged.

Capt. Terry Thurman said alcohol was found at the scene, but later said the bottle had been sealed.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiestoll roadcar crashTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
Crash, downed power pole temporarily closes PCH in Malibu
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 10 Fwy in DTLA; lanes back open
Metro studying change in carpool lanes to 3 occupants
More Traffic
Top Stories
Judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25M over Trump University lawsuits
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
Man kills grandmother, injures mother in Palmdale stabbing, deputies say
Rialto students join city's pledge to conserve water
4 rescued after sailboat capsizes near Redondo Beach Pier
Wildflowers, dormant for years, bloom across California
Missing NorCal cat turns up 4 years later in Canada
Show More
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
Police chase armed robbery suspect through San Fernando Valley, Pasadena
Montebello school official fired as district looks at rescinding layoffs
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Jenna Elfman returns to sitcom world in 'Imaginary Mary'
More News
Top Video
Rialto students join city's pledge to conserve water
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
4 rescued after sailboat capsizes near Redondo Beach Pier
Missing NorCal cat turns up 4 years later in Canada
More Video