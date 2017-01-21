Women's March affecting LA trains at capacity

Trains are currently at capacity. Thank you for your patience, staff is working to adjust service to help you reach your destination pic.twitter.com/gEGfXo1TGA — Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) January 21, 2017

LA subway is totally overwhelmed with protesters. pic.twitter.com/8yAWouPzZB — Keith Wagstaff (@Kwagstaff) January 21, 2017

Hundreds of people were stranded on Metro platforms, unable to squeeze onto flooded trains during the Women's March Los Angeles on Saturday.Extra trains and security were added in preparation for the march, officials said, but crowds of over 100,000 activists proved to be too much for Metro, particularly at the North Hollywood and Universal City Red Line stations.Rosa Parks and Unions station were also heavily impacted, leading to Metro skipping them, as well as other packed stations, due to reaching capacity. Officials shared that skipping stations is required by law under high-capacity situations.Some travelers on the Westside were waiting hours to buy TAP cards and board the trains as Metro officials said they were doing all they could to accommodate passengers.