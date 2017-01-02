TRAVEL

Customs computer outage creating big airport delays

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection outage caused headaches for travelers around the country on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
International travelers were reporting delays at airports around the country on Monday, because of an outage affecting U.S. Customs computers.

On Twitter, people were sending out photos of hundreds of people in line at airports in Miami, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C. and elsewhere, describing the situation as a "nightmare" and trying to figure out what was happening.


Customs issued a statement saying the agency was experiencing a temporary outage:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a written statement.

"CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."
Related Topics:
travelair travellos angeles international airportu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
New 2017 driving laws in California
How to get free ride home NYE if you've been drinking
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
Over 100 delays at LAX as holiday travelers head home
More Travel
Top Stories
USC wins Rose Bowl after dramatic rally to top Penn State 52-49
Man arrested in deaths of 2 women after OC house fire
Burglary suspect shot, killed in Long Beach
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
Floats dazzle at 2017 Rose Parade
Thieves steal $300,000 in computers from La Habra business
4 kids dead in Texas gas poisoning; 6 others hospitalized
Show More
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
Good Samaritans help exhausted runner finish LA Marathon
VIDEO: Female Lyft driver violently attacked over parking spot in OC
Five from East LA arrested in Chinatown street robberies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos