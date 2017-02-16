TRAVEL

Several bridges in Los Angeles are 'structurally deficient,' study finds

Several bridges in the Los Angeles area have been found to be structurally deficient, according to a new study. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new report found that 5 percent of bridges in California are structurally deficient, with a number of those in heavily urban areas in Southern California.

According to the study released by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, of the 25,431 bridges in the state, 1,388 are considered to be in "poor" or worse condition.

Some of the Southern California bridges in question include:
- The 110 Freeway bridge over the Dominguez Channel
- The 110 Freeway bridge over First Street in downtown Los Angeles
- The Alvarado Street bridge over the 101 Freeway
- The 110 Freeway bridge over Redondo Beach Boulevard

"The one thing we want to make sure we let the traveling public know is that just because a bridge is classified as structurally deficient doesn't mean that it's unsafe to drive on," Peter Jones with Caltrans explained. "Those roads are perfectly safe. Again, peeling paint could classify a bridge as structurally deficient."

Caltrans said nearly $500 million is spent every year on maintenance, inspection and bridge repairs in California.

The report also pointed out that in the last decade more than 1,000 bridges were built in California, but only 559 of those already built have undergone major reconstruction.

Caltrans said if engineers believe a bridge is unsafe, they will take action.

"In any instance where a bridge becomes critical, they close it," Jones said.

To read the full report from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, click here.
