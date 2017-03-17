TRAVEL

Here is the worst day to fly this summer, according to air travel site data

EMBED </>More News Videos

An air travel site crunched its data to determine the most expensive day to fly this summer. (CCG)

If you're planning your summer travel, there's one day you'll especially want to avoid flying.

July 9 has been named the most expensive day to fly between June 1 and September 30 by air travel site CheapAir.com. That's because it's the Sunday after the July 4 holiday. Sundays are often the most expensive day of the week to fly, explained CheapAir CEO Jeff Klee.

"Leisure travelers who want to squeeze every last minute out of their summer vacations often choose Sunday afternoon and evening return flights," he told ABC News. "Business travelers who need to be able to report for work or a conference on Monday morning will often choose to come in the day before."

The average flight that day is nearly $100 more than the summer average of $384.

CheapAir crunched price data from the summer to create a calendar of those four months showing which days are cheaper and which days are more expensive. Independence Day itself is the cheapest day to fly in July. If you are determined to fly the weekend after the holiday, Cheap Air recommends foregoing Sunday for Saturday, July 8 or Monday, July 10.

Early June has days with relatively cheap fares, but CheapAir recommends planning vacations in August or September for the best deals. Another way to save money is to be flexible about which days of the week you fly on. Midweek, such as Tuesday and Wednesday, tends to be cheaper.

Lastly, of course, you can save money by booking soon, before the cheap tickets get scooped up.
Related Topics:
travelair travelwatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
Load Comments
TRAVEL
Google Street View takes you inside a volcano
Mexico travel warning remains in place ahead of spring break
More than 130 LAX flights canceled as storm pummels East Coast
Truck platooning pilot program could revolutionize trucking industry
More Travel
Top Stories
Trump's campaign insults complicate Merkel's visit
11-year-old boy sought after going missing in Pomona
LAX security officer stops man from jumping off bridge
WATCH: Bus driver rescues 5-year-old wandering alone, barefoot
Body of 2-year-old found after car crash in Hesperia aqueduct
Fire erupts after truck plows into office building in Ventura
Man charged, accused of killing EMT by running her over
Show More
Family of Riverside mom who allegedly abandoned child speaks out
Border agents find 4 people stuffed in trunk of car trying to enter U.S.
VIDEO: Inferno destroys building under construction in NC
Hesperia suspect linked to shootings in Rialto, Highland, source says
A T. rex and a penguin are coming to Monopoly
More News
Top Video
LAX security officer stops man from jumping off bridge
VIDEO: Inferno destroys building under construction in NC
Trump's campaign insults complicate Merkel's visit
Man charged, accused of killing EMT by running her over
More Video