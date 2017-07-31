TRAVEL

Two-year-old fist-bumps fellow passengers aboard flight

Flying is a little more enjoying and adorable when two-year-old Guy is walking down the aisle.

The toddler brought joy to his flight from Kansas City International Airport by fist-bumping his fellow passengers while walking to his seat.

His mom, Ayla Jakubowicz, shared a video of Guy making people smile and laugh while greeting them.

"My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador," she said on Instagram. "He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!"
