Wow air offering flights from LAX to Europe for $69

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Wow air announced travelers will be able to fly from the Los Angeles International Airport to Europe for as low as $69.99 for a limited time.
The Icelandic airline is offering the $69.99 one-way tickets from LAX to Stockholm, Sweden; Copenhagen, Denmark; Bristol, England; and Edinburgh, Scotland.
The sale will be offered on flights until April 5.
"I am very proud that by offering $69.99 fares we are enabling thousands of people to travel that otherwise could not afford it," Wow air CEO Skuli Mogensen said in a written release.
Wow air began flying out of LAX in June of 2016.
