Hotel heir Conrad Hilton made an appearance in court today after his arrest May 9 on felony charges of stealing a car and violating an ex-girlfriend's restraining order against him.A judge has released Hilton to his father to take him to a Texas hospital for an immediate psychiatric evaluation. The judge set bail at $90,000 and postponed his arraignment until June 29.Hilton told the judge, "I am sorry for disrespecting this entire courtroom and this entire state."