Firefighters extinguish massive blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake; no injuries

Firefighters extinguished a massive fire that erupted early Thursday morning at an apartment building and spread to another in the Westlake District.

The fire started at 2:11 a.m. and was initially burning a four-story structure. A second building was subsequently involved in flames.

Firefighters took a defensive approach before knocking down the blaze in about 90 minutes.

Fire officials said patients at a nearby convalescent home have been evacuated or relocated, and are safe. There were no injuries reported.
