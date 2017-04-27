Firefighters extinguished a massive fire that erupted early Thursday morning at an apartment building and spread to another in the Westlake District.The fire started at 2:11 a.m. and was initially burning a four-story structure. A second building was subsequently involved in flames.Firefighters took a defensive approach before knocking down the blaze in about 90 minutes.Fire officials said patients at a nearby convalescent home have been evacuated or relocated, and are safe. There were no injuries reported.