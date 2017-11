A U.S. soldier who died from wounds he sustained during an operation in Afghanistan was from Simi Valley.The Department of Defense identified the soldier as 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group in Fort Carson, Colorado.Cribben died from wounds he sustained while in a combat operation on Saturday in eastern Logar province, government officials said.