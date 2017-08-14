Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video

A vicious fight was captured on video outside a Laguna Beach bar and authorities are hoping the public can help identify the suspects.At least two men, and a woman who tried to help one of the victims, were assaulted in the incident.In the video, a man is seen being chased out of a bar, and punched in the head by two different men as he tries to walk away. He falls on the ground and one of the men walks up and kicks him in the head.In the same incident, a woman who was trying to help one of the men is seen being grabbed by the neck and thrown to the curb.And in the aftermath of the incident, two men are seen on the ground, bloody and barely conscious as bystanders try to help them.The incident happened Friday night outside The Saloon in Laguna Beach on South Coast Highway.