Vicious Laguna Beach bar fight captured on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Left/center: A man was punched in the head and kicked while on the ground outside a bar in Laguna Beach. Right: A second man is assisted by a bystander.

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A vicious fight was captured on video outside a Laguna Beach bar and authorities are hoping the public can help identify the suspects.

At least two men, and a woman who tried to help one of the victims, were assaulted in the incident.

In the video, a man is seen being chased out of a bar, and punched in the head by two different men as he tries to walk away. He falls on the ground and one of the men walks up and kicks him in the head.

In the same incident, a woman who was trying to help one of the men is seen being grabbed by the neck and thrown to the curb.

And in the aftermath of the incident, two men are seen on the ground, bloody and barely conscious as bystanders try to help them.

The incident happened Friday night outside The Saloon in Laguna Beach on South Coast Highway.

DEVELOPING: For full details on this story watch ABC7 at 11 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fightassaultLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Brush fire spreads to 600 acres in Banning; 5 percent containment
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
Tattoo technique helping patients hide scars
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Son arrested after allegedly strangling mother in Orange
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Show More
Man, 70, killed after being cut by boat propeller in OC
Moreno Valley cleaning up after fire-retardant dropped on homes
Texas officials charge mom of ant-covered abandoned newborn
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Charlottesville driver previously accused of beating his mother
More News
Top Video
Solar eclipse 2017: NASA offers free app for sky-watchers
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Tattoo technique helping patients hide scars
More Video