A reporter was caught on camera being punched in the face in the middle of a live newscast in Russia.The reporter is doing a live shot in Moscow's Gorky Park at a celebration for Russian paratroopers when a drunk man starts verbally harassing him and suddenly punches him in the jaw.The station cut away from the park and back to the studio, where the news anchor cited problems with the live shot.The injured reporter suffered a broken jaw in the televised attack.