Vigil held for pregnant mother of 3 who was shot and killed in Montebello

People placed flowers, candles and photos of a 28-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Montebello. (KABC)

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --
A vigil was held Monday for a woman who was shot to death in a Montebello apartment the night before.

Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil for the victim, identified as Roxann. Friends, neighbors and other loved ones hugged each other and cried as they placed photos, candles, flowers and posters across the street from where she was killed.

Friends said she was a pregnant and a mother of three children from a previous relationship.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of West Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities said she was shot inside an apartment unit. There were other people in the apartment when the shooting happened, but no one was arrested or detained, police said.

The male suspect fled the scene and remained on the loose.

By Monday, authorities said one person was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting, but the person was not the primary suspect. The person's involvement in the shooting was not released.

A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you may do so by going to gofundme.com/our-beloved-roxann.

The investigation was ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
woman shotwoman killedpregnancypregnant womanshootingMontebelloLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Sylmar stabbing victim was saving for ring, family says
Ex-fire explorer charged w/ arson in 8 Inland Empire fires
SoCal Marine killed in Australia crash
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
Proposed 28-story tower would replace Amoeba Music in Hollywood
Video shows NorCal officer pointing gun at man for 9 minutes
Local dad taken by ICE granted emergency stay
Buena Park gas stations believed to be robbed by same suspect
Show More
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
18-year-old man shot, killed in Reseda
Students get fresh start after tragedy at North Park Elementary
Nevada clown motel, possibly haunted, up for sale
Good Samaritan killed in 10 Fwy crash honored by loved ones
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos