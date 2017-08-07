MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --A vigil was held Monday for a woman who was shot to death in a Montebello apartment the night before.
Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil for the victim, identified as Roxann. Friends, neighbors and other loved ones hugged each other and cried as they placed photos, candles, flowers and posters across the street from where she was killed.
Friends said she was a pregnant and a mother of three children from a previous relationship.
Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of West Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities said she was shot inside an apartment unit. There were other people in the apartment when the shooting happened, but no one was arrested or detained, police said.
The male suspect fled the scene and remained on the loose.
By Monday, authorities said one person was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting, but the person was not the primary suspect. The person's involvement in the shooting was not released.
A GoFundMe page was set up to pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you may do so by going to gofundme.com/our-beloved-roxann.
The investigation was ongoing.