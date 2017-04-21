Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1901639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Friday is the hottest day of the year so far, and many Southern Californians are enjoying the outdoors while staying hydrated.

Friday was the hottest day of 2017 so far, and the scorching temperatures had Inland Empire residents and Coachella goers packing plenty of water to stay cool for the eventful weekend.Temps could reach 100 degrees in Indio on Saturday, but many fans heading to the second weekend of the music festival said they were prepared with cases of H20 to stay hydrated.Fortunately, because of increased awareness and more shade at the Empire Polo Club, local hospital officials said they haven't had as many heat-related problems as they have in the past."It's been a mild Coachella this weekend, so let's knock on wood it's that way this weekend as well," said Dr. Euthym Kontaxis of Eisenhower Medical Center.There's bound to be plenty of traffic on the way back from the festival again, and because of possibly triple-digit heat, Caltrans officials said drivers need to be prepared."Make sure your car is in good running condition when you go through there, bring water," said Terri Kasinga, a spokesperson for Caltrans.In Montclair, art students from Chaffey College were painting a mural of the San Gabriel Mountains outside the Montclair Place mall, and little did they know they'd be working on the hottest day so far this year.Los Angeles County residents were also feeling the strong rays of sunshine, leaving some residents wondering where spring has gone.