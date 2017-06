Trying to avoid the extreme heat? Find a cooling center you can go to in your area:Joslyn Senior Center21 Grant St.Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Redlands Community Senior Center111 W. LugoniaMonday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Redlands Community Center111 W. LugoniaMonday - Friday, noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.