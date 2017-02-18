Crews clean mudslide as 5 Fwy reopens in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The 5 Freeway reopened Saturday after a large storm caused a small mudslide and flooded a stretch of it in Sun Valley.
About a three-mile stretch of the freeway was closed Friday afternoon when about 2 to 3 feet of water caused flooding near the Sheldon Street exits. Semi-trucks and other vehicles struggled to make it across the flooded road, but some ended up stranded and were pulled out the next morning.
By Saturday morning, all lanes on the southbound side were reopened while only two lanes were opened on the northbound side.
During the closures, an embankment along the Sunland Boulevard offramp on the northbound side gave way, causing a mudslide to flow onto the freeway.
Crews worked to clear the muddy mess, and all lanes were reopened by Saturday evening.
Officials attributed several factors to the closure. A Caltrans water pump failed, and a storm channel became clogged up with debris, making the water flow over the side.